Crime and Courts

Thieves go after ATMs with hooks, chains and a saw in Prince George's County overnight

Video shows a group of thieves using hooks and chains to yank an ATM out of a Bowie gas station's convenience store

By Megan McGrath, News4 Reporter

ATM thieves were busy overnight Thursday in Prince George’s County, police say.

In one brazen crime, thieves were seen on surveillance video using hooks and chains to yank a machine out of a store.

The video was taken at a Mobil gas station at 7110 Crain Highway in Bowie. Multiple people entered the store about 2 a.m. and pulled part of the ATM off. Then, they attached a hook and a chain to the ATM and used a car to yank the machine out of the store, wrecking a door in the process.

The thieves were able to get away with the entire ATM.

A red van and a black sedan were reported near the scene, according to police and dispatch audio.

Another ATM was targeted on Marlboro Pike in the Forestville area. It’s an outdoor, drive-through machine at an Educational Systems Credit Union location.

Someone tried to cut it open using an electric saw.

According to a police dispatch call, a security guard heard the noise from the saw, noticed sparks and then called police.

The suspect or suspects got away. They didn’t take the ATM or get any money out of it.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call Prince George's County police.

