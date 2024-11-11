Thieves damage DC businesses during brazen break-ins

D.C. police are investigating four back-to-back burglaries that happened over the weekend in Southeast and Northwest.

The two suspects moved quickly, getting away with cash, an ATM and a car early Sunday morning. Three of the break-ins happened in less than 10 minutes, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

"You say to yourself, ‘What is going on in this world?’” a customer of one of the businesses told News4. “What makes people think they can break in and steal?”

The break-in spree began at 5:10 a.m. Sunday at a nail salon in the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE near the Potomac Avenue Metro station, police said.

Investigators said the thieves smashed the front door. It was boarded up Monday.

The next three burglaries happened just minutes apart along MacArthur Boulevard in Northwest.

At 6:04 a.m., the suspects broke into the Palisades Market in the 4500 block of MacArthur Blvd.

"I'm worried about it happening again,” the woman who owns the market said. She did not want to be identified.

Surveillance cameras inside the market captured the two suspects carrying away the store's ATM. They wore dark clothing with hoods over their heads and face masks.

The owner of the market said nothing like that had ever happened there in the five years she's owned the store.

Four minutes later, the suspects are caught on camera breaking into Metro Motor. They smashed one of the garage windows, entered the business and made off with the cash register and keys to a Chevy Cruze, which they stole.

After that, they headed to Palisades Nails and Spa, where the thieves took a cash register and damaged the salon's computer.

"It's really scary to know that people are breaking in,” a longtime customer of the salon told News4.

D.C. police released photos of the suspects and the car they were seen driving.

"I just feel so badly about everybody…,” a customer said. “I mean, it's not fair. It’s really not fair."

Two of the four businesses targeted have repaired their shattered doors. The owner of Palisades Market said it cost her $600.

Police are asking anyone with information to call (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.