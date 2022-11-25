Thieves Crash Car Into Montgomery County Gun Shop, Steal Weapons

A group of suspects rammed into the front of a gun store in Montgomery County, Maryland, overnight and then took off with several of the shop's firearms, police say.

About 1 a.m. Friday, a stolen black sedan crashed into the Atlantic Guns store on Frederick Road in Rockville, Montgomery County police said.

A group of about five or six suspects got into the store and ran off with several guns, police said.

Police said someone previously tried to rob the store just before 4 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.

No further information was immediately available.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.