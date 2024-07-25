‘They thought it was funny': Teen arrested, accused of attacking multiple women around DC

A 15-year-old girl was arrested after police say she went on a violent crime spree and attacked at least six women around D.C. in 24 hours.

Kate Rios recounted the terrifying moment she was attacked by a group of teen girls — including the one who was arrested — who she says were laughing as they assaulted her.

“I’m almost speechless, right?” Rios said. “Like not only did they assault me and try to kick me in the head repetitively, they thought it was funny.”

Rios was still struggling to find the words days after coming under attack in the middle of the afternoon.

“I never thought it would be 12:30 in the afternoon, two blocks from the FBI building and that this would happen to me,” she said.

Rios says she was on her way to a date at Teaism on 8th and D street Northwest Sunday when her weekend took a dangerous turn.

“These girls came up to me but they kind of boxed me in so I was up against a brick wall,” she said. “And they said, ‘Can we use your phone to call our mom?’ Instantly I'm like shaking and I’m like ‘sure,’ but I held my phone closer, and they knew I was scared. Immediately they said, ‘We ain’t going to do nothing to you.’ And then immediately I’m down on the ground, like instant.”

The teen attackers kicked her on the ground as they tried to steal her bag.

“I yelled ‘Hey’ in the deepest voice I could and they started walking away, " said David Del Terzo, who witnessed the attack. “They got into a slowly moving car laughing.”

Witnesses stopped the assault and called 911, but D.C. police say that was just the beginning.

Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, police say a woman was attacked on the sidewalk just feet from her home on Rhode Island Avenue northeast.

Investigators say they believe the same girls are behind five other attacks across the District from Sunday to Monday afternoon. In some cases, the suspects used pepper spray on unsuspecting women before pulling their hair and beating them.

“They enjoyed it,” Rios said. “They literally enjoyed kicking me in the head.”

The girl who was arrested is facing several charges, including robbery and assault, but Rios said the arrest isn’t bringing her much comfort.

“I haven't been able to sleep at night. I just keep replaying it over and over,” she said. “I just cannot believe this happened, like this is our nation’s capital.”

She says she’s worried her attackers won't be held accountable because they’re minors.

“I’m just hoping that when it gets to the court level, that these girls get the appropriate charges,” Rios said.

Police aren't saying too much about these incidents,there was at least one other person involved and possibly a getaway driver.

Anyone who knows anything that can help should call the Metropolitan Police Department.