‘They failed us': Suspect in man's killing had been released from DC jail just months before

The family of a man killed in a violent rampage along the D.C. and Prince George’s County border in early July are outraged over the crime spree that they believe could have been prevented – if the suspect had been kept in jail on previous weapons charges.

Kurt Modeste, 56, had just left church on July 2 when it all happened. He was picking up food at a McDonald’s in Capitol Heights to take to his brother, who has multiple sclerosis, and for whom he was the primary caregiver.

He was in the 8400 block of Central Avenue when a man tried to carjack him. Modeste tried to drive off, “at which point, the suspect fired multiple rounds, killing” him, said Zachary O’Lare, acting deputy chief of the Prince George’s County Police Department Bureau of Investigations & Forensic Science.

Daeyon Ross, 22, was arrested for that fatal carjacking and a crime spree in which he carjacked other people, killed two dogs, led police on a pursuit from Prince George's County to D.C. and exchanged gunfire with officers.

The victim’s family is outraged at the fact that Ross was allowed to walk away from a gun possession charge in 2022.

“He should have been locked up. The District of Columbia failed this family. They failed us. He should not have been out,” Modeste’s ex-wife, Pamela Modeste, said.

She added that she and her ex-husband were still good friends, because that’s the way he was. His big heart had room for everybody: their five children, grandchildren, friends and his coworkers at Metro, where he was a bus operator.

Modeste had so many friends, his funeral looked like one that would be held for a VIP, which he was to those who loved him.

Joel Modeste, who cannot leave his bed due to MS, lost his brother, roommate and primary caregiver.

"He always said, it was him and me against the world," Joel Modeste said.

Kurt Modeste’s murder happened less than seven months after the suspect was released from the D.C. jail after charges for possessing a loaded Taurus G3 9mm pistol were dismissed.

His release came shortly after then-D.C. police Chief Robert Contee announced an internal investigation into alleged misconduct over gun seizures.

Court documents indicate prosecutors told the judge one or more officers involved in Ross’ August 2022 arrest were the subject of that investigation.

Renard McDaniel said he and Modeste were best friends, and that the situation is disheartening.

One of the charges for which Ross has now been indicted is unlawful possession of a firearm, the same charge dropped back in 2022.