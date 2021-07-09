‘They Destroyed My Family': Woman Shot and Killed in Southeast DC

Friends and family of a woman shot and killed in Southeast D.C. last month gathered in Virginia Friday to remember the promising young college student.

Ranel “Rae” Marshall was found shot in her car in the 4000 block of Alabama Avenue SE before 5 p.m. June 29, police said. She died Sunday.

She was picking up a friend to go to the movies. Her mother says she was an innocent bystander.

“She was shot by someone shooting bullets, and they basically destroyed my family,” her mother said.

Marshall lived in Prince George’s County, Maryland, but grew up in Falls Church, Virginia, where a candlelight vigil was held at the James Lee Community Center.

“She went to the rec center after school for their after school and their summer program,” Marshall’s mother said. “She played lacrosse and she did cheerleading here at the rec center. She played lacrosse for Falls Church city and her high school.”

Family say the turnout at the vigil shows how much Marshall was loved in the community.

“You ruined my life,” her mother said. “You took my daughter from me and my sons and our family. It hurts.”

Family say Marshall had a big smile and a big heart.

She and her mom recently went to the Virgin Islands to celebrate her 21st birthday.

Marshall would have been heading to art school soon for in-person classes. She wanted to be an interior designer.

“She was just a beautiful, amazing, bold girl,” her great aunt said. “And they literally plucked a beautiful flower from us. I just want them to know that you took something beautiful from us we’ll never be able to replace at all.”