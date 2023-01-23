These Were the Most Popular Baby Names in Virginia in 2022

Tens of thousands of babies were born in Virginia in 2022, and data shows that parents in the commonwealth mostly stuck with the classics when choosing names for their newborns.

The Virginia Department of Health's Office of Vital Records revealed Monday the top 15 baby names for boys and girls born in 2022. Noah topped the list of the most popular names for boys, while Charlotte was the most popular for girls.

See below for the full list, which includes many traditional names that have come back into popularity in recent years.

Top 15 Boy Names

Noah

James

Liam

William

Henry

Theodore

Oliver

Elijah

Levi

Benjamin

Owen

John

Jack

Asher

Lucas

Top 15 Girl Names

Charlotte

Olivia

Ava

Amelia

Emma

Harper

Evelyn

Eleanor

Sophia

Elizabeth

Lilly

Abigail

Riley

Nora

Chloe

Further data revealed the top names for different ethnic groups.

Noah, Muhammad, Liam, Kai and Henry were the top five names for Asian baby boys, and Sophia, Chloe, Olivia, Mia and Charlotte were the top names for Asian girls, according to the records office.

For Black babies born in Virginia in 2022, Noah and Ava were the most popular names. Elijah, Josiah, Amir and Micah rounded out the top five boy names, while Naomi, Nova, Zuri and Leilani fill out the top five for girls.

Liam and Mia were the top names for Hispanic boys and girls. Mateo, Dylan, Noah and Lucas fill out the top five list for Hispanic boys’ names, while Camila, Isabella, Emma, and Genesis complete the top five list for girls’ names.

William and Charlotte were the top names for White babies born in 2022, followed by Henry, James, Theodore and Oliver for boys and Olivia, Amelia, Harper and Emma for girls.

The Office of Vital Records also revealed some interesting stats about births in 2022, including: