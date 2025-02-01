There's now a relief fund for families of the DC air crash victims. Here's what to know.

After tragic events, it's not unusual to see the face of children's TV show host Mr. Rogers make the rounds on social media. His gentle, cardigan-wearing visage is often accompanied by a famous quote: "When I was a boy, and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, 'Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.'"

In the days after a military helicopter collided midair with an American Airlines regional jet, killing 67 people, we've seen plenty of helpers. First responders are still diving into the frigid waters of the Potomac to recover victims and pieces of wreckage, and volunteers from World Central Kitchen are serving those first responders free hot meals.

If you want to be one of the helpers as well, the Capital Region Community Foundations partnership launched a relief fund for families of the victims on Friday afternoon.

Here's what to know about that fund, and a few other ways to help.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

What is the DCA Together Relief Fund?

The DCA Together Relief Fund is a crisis support fund for families of the people killed aboard American Airlines Flight 5342 and the Army Black Hawk helicopter when the aircraft crash took place.

The exact needs answered by the fund are still being determined, but according to the coordinating organizations, it will likely provide:

Direct financial assistance for impacted families to help with funeral costs or to meet their immediate and basic needs (e.g., food, shelter or other services).

Resources and support for the D.C. region’s first responders and organizations aiding in recovery efforts.

Support for nonprofits that are providing impacted families with resources such as case management, mental health services, trauma and grief counseling, and other community healing efforts.

Who is organizing the DCA Together Relief Fund?

The fund was put together by the Capital Region Community Foundations (CRCF), which is a partnership between the following community organizations:

ACT for Alexandria

Arlington Community Foundation

Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties

Community Foundation for Northern Virginia

Greater Washington Community Foundation

The Greater Washington Community Foundation is the one managing the fund, according to a news release about the efforts.

The CRCF is working together with local authorities, the Wichita Foundation and others in the D.C. area to figure out how to support grieving family members in the best way possible.

How can I donate to the DCA Together Relief Fund?

Go here for the donation page for the relief fund. You can make a one-time donation or set up a recurring monthly donation.

Because the Greater Washington Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, all donations are tax deductible.

What else can I do?

The Greater Washington Community Foundation has a few other recommendations to help people impacted by the crash: