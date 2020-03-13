The Weekend Scene: What to Do While Stuck at Home

Normally The Weekend Scene highlights the fun things you can do around D.C., Maryland and Virginia. But things are changing rapidly in the face of coronavirus.

So we're rounding up some ways to keep the whole family entertained while you're spending time inside.

At-Home Activities

Keeping kids engaged and inspired will be key, especially if your school district closes for a longer period of time.

PJ Feinstein from Washington Family magazine shared a few ideas with News4. While you're out stocking up on necessities, you can also grab crayons, Play-Doh and other crafting supplies.

Here are a few suggestions to get you started.

Get artsy: Jumpstart your kids' creative juices by suggesting they create a family portrait, a mash-up of their two favorite animals or a movie scene featuring their toys. You can also try to make slime.

Go low-tech: Break out a board game and play a few turns each day, or teach your kids Solitaire. You can also bake (try these two-ingredient bagels if ingredients are short) or write letters to friends and family. Never doubt the fun of a blanket fort.

Let them be bored: Parents are busy and have a lot to do. Let your kids' imaginations run wild while you relax or get things done.

Virtual Exhibits

With the Smithsonian museums temporarily closing on March 14 until further notice, there are many virtual exhibits available for you to view and enjoy instead. Let’s take a look at some of the history you can soak up right in the comfort of your own home.

Natural History Museum Virtual Tours

Virtual tours allow you to go room-by-room and have an in-depth look at the exhibits. You can get close-up views and zoom in on images to see everything in high quality.

Women’s History Museum Online Exhibits

Learn about the timeline of women’s rights, important figures like Harriet Tubman and Sojourner Truth, First Ladies and more.

National Museum of US Air Force Virtual Tour

Take a digital walk through the history of the US Air Force. You can learn about key battles, aircraft and important figures.

Free Films From DC Public Library

Nearly 500 videos, including documentaries, dramas and children’s films, are available to digitally borrow from the DC Public library.

EBooks and Audiobooks From DC Public Library

Read or listen to a book from a wide selection available to digitally borrow from the DC Public Library.

You can see the full selection of Smithsonian Virtual Exhibits here.

Library Resouces

You don't need to go out to flex your library card. Here's what to know about getting library resources from your computer or other devices.

Alexandria Public Library

Patrons can check out ebooks, stream music, watch movies on Kanopy and take online classes. Find out more here.

Arlington Public Library

Resources include eAudiobooks, eBooks, magazines, learning tools and research tools, including ancestry databases.

DC Public Library

All digital resources can be found here.

Kids can stream educational videos on Kanopy Kids, explore topics through animated books, puzzles and games through BookFlix or Tumblebooks and stream popular children videos and shows like Sesame Street and Arthur through Just For Kids Access Video.

EBooks and audiobooks are also available through OverDrive, and digital magazines through RBdigital magazines.

If you’re feeling more academic, you can learn new skills through Lynda.com or Universal Class. You can also pick up new languages and cultural skills through Mango Languages.

Fairfax County Public Libraries

Resources include video streaming services for kids, ebooks for adults and kids and audiobooks.

Falls Church Public Library

You can download ebooks, audiobooks, stream movies on two sites and even learn a new skill or language.

Frederick County Public Library

Here is a list of all of the digital sources available at Frederick County Public Library, including eBooks for kids, music streaming services, and audiobooks.

Loudoun County Public Library

Find resources specifically for kids, teens and adults.

Montgomery County Public Library

Members can stream fiction and nonfiction audiobooks for adults, teens and children through these audiobook sources.

The library also has a large collection of popular interactive digital magazines.

Adults and children have access to fiction and nonfiction eBooks through these resources.

You can learn an artistic skill through video lessons for instruments voice lessons and other forms of art through ArtistWorks.

There are several movie and video streaming options available, including AcornTV for mysteries, dramas and comedies, class video storybooks via BookFlix, telenovelas and translated movies through Pongalo NovelaClub, and even the world’s leading plays on Theatre in Video.

Prince William County Public Library

You can find a list of all eBooks here, audiobooks here and all children’s eBooks here.

Prince George’s County Public Library

You can take arts and crafts online video classes covering things like design, sewing, quilting, knitting and more through CreativeBug.

For the more visual reader, you can read graphic novels and comic books with ComicsPlus.

If you’re interested in picking up a new hobby, you can do so by scrolling through the Hobbies and Crafts Reference Center on EBSCO.

A list of all eBooks and audiobooks are available through this link.