The Weekend Scene: What to Do Around DC March 6-8

Welcome to the first full weekend of meteorological spring.

First:

All Weekend

DC Big Flea Antiques Market

Dulles Expo Center

March 7, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; March 8, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Go on a treasure hunt this weekend at the Mid-Atlantic’s largest indoor flea market featuring antiques and collectibles. DC Big Flea has it all, with everything from furniture to vintage clothing in styles from federal to mid-century modern. Tickets cost $10.

2020 Washington, D.C. Travel & Adventure Show

Washington Convention Center — Hall C (801 Mount Vernon Pl. NW)

March 7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; March 8, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Discover new cultures, destinations and vacation options all in one spot. You can also get exclusive specials and giveaways only available at the show. Tickets cost $11 for one day or $18 for two days. Children 16 and under get in free.

DMV Film & TV Summit

Harborside Hotel (Oxon Hill, MD)

March 7-8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Do you like to talk to yourself in front of a camera? Have you ever wanted to write a script but never tried? Whatever your creative background is, here is your chance to learn from and network with industry professionals. Regular admission tickets are $297 and VIP tickets are $697. There are also one-day Sunday passes for $99.

Red Bear Brewing’s First Anniversary Party

Red Bear Brewing

March 7, 11 a.m. to March 8, 3 a.m.

Red Bear Brewing turns one year old this weekend. There will be live music from Silence Echoez and DJ Shea Van Horn, an ice sculpture and a special giveaway for the first 100 people who arrive. Get ready to celebrate.

Women Filmmakers Festival at SAAM

Smithsonian American Art Museum

March 6, 7-9 p.m. and March 7, 2-7 p.m.

The first night of this event celebrates the best work of local artists from DC, Baltimore and Philadelphia. The filmmakers will be available after screenings for conversation and a reception. On the second day, there will be an interactive game, experimental videos and a special screening of "Born in Flames." Attendance is free but registration is required.

Third Dojo Comedy Marathon

Dojo Comedy

March 7, 11 a.m. to March 8, 2 a.m.

Dojo Comedy is hosting its third comedy marathon with 15 hours of improv, standup and bit shows. All-access passes cost $30 and single block admission costs $12 per person.

Friday

Hope for America: Performers, Politics and Pop Culture

Thomas Jefferson Building — Bob Hope Gallery of American Entertainment

Library of Congress (10 First St. SE)

March 6, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

With celebrities endorsing presidential candidates, politics and entertainment are becoming ever more entwined. Explore the intersecting history of politicians and entertainers through 20th century America through today at the Library of Congress.

#FREEDC Exhibit

Dupont Underground

March 6, 6-9 p.m.

This exhibit shows different artists takes on the debate surrounding DC’s statehood. Some artists being featured are Chris Pyrate, Black Love, @makcollective, Howard University Photography Collective and LanCar Ink.

Red Baraat “Festival of Colors” with Anjali Taneja

The Hamilton (600 14th St. NW)

March 6, 8 p.m.

Celebrate Holi with Red Baraat, a Brooklyn-based band that fuses traditional North Indian music with hip-hop, jazz and punk. The show will also feature local artist Anjali Taneja who combines the sound of Motown and R&B with the lyricism of Sufi poetry. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Standing tickets cost $20. Seated tickets cost $25.

Saturday

Free Pick

Introduction to Mind-Body Skills

TAPS Institute for Hope and Healing

March 7, 10-11:30 a.m.

Explore the world of mind-body techniques at this free event. Participants will learn about breathing, mindfulness, stretching and movement, body awareness and functioning and guided imagery.

DC Whiskey Walk

Board Room (1737 Connecticut Ave. NW)

March 7, 12-10 p.m.

Get ready for St. Patrick’s Day by tasting some of Ireland’s best whiskeys at eight of D.C.’s best bars. Start at Board Room and work your way around Northwest D.C., tasting a different whiskey at each stop. Register at Board Room between noon and 2 p.m. Tickets cost $65.

Alexandria St. Patrick's Day Parade

King and Alfred Streets, Old Town Alexandria

March 7, 12:30-2 p.m.

You're in luck. St. Patrick's Day celebrations begin a few weeks early. Come watch over 2,000 parade participants, including Irish dancers, historical re-enactors, dog rescue groups and more as they march through Old Town Alexandria. Pup lovers can stop by Market Square at 10:30 a.m. for a dog show.

KnoW Fats, KnoW Fems

RedRocks (1348 H St. NE)

March 7, 4-7 p.m.

Celebrate diverse body types and gender presentations with Impulse Group DC, an advocacy organization focused on the health of gay men. This event seeks to break the stigma around bodies and femininity, and attendees are encouraged to dress however they are comfortable. The event will feature an open bar and celebrity guest Ts Madison. It is free to attend.

Sunday

Beyoncé Mass

Eisenhower Theater at The Kennedy Center

March 8, 6 p.m.

While Queen Bey herself won't be there, this unique worship experience brings together women to use the music and personal life of Beyoncé to foster an empowering conversation about black women, organizers say. Tickets are free but could be in high demand. The ticket giveaway begins in the Kennedy Center's Hall of States at 5 p.m.

Open House & Vendor Showcase at Brookside Gardens

Brookside Gardens (Wheaton, MD)

March 8, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This one is for the wedding dreamers — and planners. Look no further than this free showcase of caterers, photographers and a chance to see a tour of the gardens. Pre-registration is preferred, and you will receive a swag bag with a bonus raffle ticket.