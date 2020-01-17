The Weekend Scene: Free Fitness Classes and More for Jan. 17-20

Welcome to one of the best weekends of the year, when NBC4 and Telemundo 44 take over Washington Convention Center for the annual Health & Fitness Expo.

Through the Weekend

Free Pick

NBC4 T44 Health & Fitness Expo

Saturday, Jan. 18, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 19, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Washington Convention Center

Join the whole NBC4 Telemundo 44 family for two full days of free workouts, cooking demos, health screenings this weekend. It's healthy, fun and free for the whole family.

Get deep into fascinating topics with your favorite News4 reporters. Susan Hogan will go Behind the Label on beauty products (10:30 a.m. Saturday), Doreen Gentzler will talk about health trends (11:30 a.m. Saturday) and online medicine (10:30 a.m. Sunday) and Storm Team4 will share how they track weather conditions (12:30 p.m. both days).

The popular Zumba stage will be running the best dance party of the weekend all day Saturday and Sunday. You could get zen with yoga or try out something new, including boxing, Barre and double dutch.

Wegmans will be cooking up healthy dishes and offering talks that can help you cook like a chef at home.

Go here for a full schedule of events.

Restaurant Week

Through Sunday

Restaurant Week is when dozens of spots across the city offer up two-course lunches or brunches for $22 and three-course dinners for $35.

Saturday

Chilly Days Chili Fundraiser

Noon to 4 p.m.

Old Ox Brewery (Ashburn, Virginia)

Help the Ashburn Volunteer Firefighters raise money for important equipment — like new tires for the trucks — at this beer-and-chili filled fundraiser. Eleven Ashburn restaurants will be doling out endless samples of chili while Old Ox Brewery slings specialty beers. For every War Wagon American Pale Ale sold, $1 will be donated to the cause.

Fire & Ice Festival

Jan. 18, 1-4 p.m.

The Wharf

Warming drinks, a Capitals Campfire, a DJ and fire dancers will be on The Wharf to give some spark to cold January days. It's free and open to the public. Drinks and s'mores are available for purchase.

Sunday

The 5th Jazz and Freedom Festival

Jan. 19, 3 p.m. doors

The Eaton Hotel (Northwest D.C.)

In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend, the Eaton Hotel is set to host a day of jazz and discussion. There will be a panel discussion and performances throughout the day. The event is give-what-you-can, with a $20 suggested donation.

Monday

MLK Day of Service

There's no better way to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. than by improving your community. This government website will help you find volunteer opportunities near you.

MLK Peace Walk and Parade

Monday, 11 a.m.

Anacostia Park (Southeast D.C.)

Join Mayor Muriel Bowser and the community for a peace walk honoring Dr. King's legacy. Walkers can meet at the intersection of MLK Jr. Avenue and Good Hope Road Southeast at 11 a.m. Stick around for the Health and Community Fair at the R.I.S.E. Gateway from noon to 3 p.m.