The Weekend Scene: Eat-In Like You’re Dining Out, Complete With Drinks

Everyone across D.C., Maryland and Virginia is under strict social distancing orders heading into the weekend, and that means we'll need to get creative to have some fun.

Many of us like to go out to eat at least once over the weekend. Luckily, you can get delicious food and while supporting local restaurants right from home. There are also plenty of opportunities to enjoy a craft cocktail, local beer or discounted wine with your deal.

So, get your takeout, pull up your latest streaming binge show and prepare for a fun night in. Oh, and wash your hands!

Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C., is currently allowing take-out and delivery at restaurants. The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington is compiling a long list of spots, including some that can't be ordered via apps.

Some restaurants, including Agora, Ambar Clarendon, Blue Duck Tavern are giving customers the option to contribute to employee or public relief funds.

And yes: You can get boozy drinks delivered. Many restaurants are making kits so you can achieve the expertly crafted cocktails in a glass at home.

Northeast vegan spot Fare Well is even keeping up a 10% off drinks happy hour from 4-7 p.m.

And if you're in the mood for brunch, A Baked Joint has you covered on everything from pastries to coffee to wines.

still serving our full beverage menu in store for carryout ❤☕ with iced drinks available for delivery! (still serving other drinks too 🍷 wine and beer only by the can or bottle!) pic.twitter.com/OzDC56iWCn — A Baked Joint (@ABakedJoint) March 27, 2020

Surfside's shiny new Tenleytown location will offer tacos, quesadillas, brunch food and draft cocktails through its takeout window and for delivery.

Thank you so much for all the love & support this week! ❤️ In addition to our current menu, Surfside will be serving brunch all weekend with our favorite breakfast burrito & tacos! 🙏 Enjoy! @ Surfside Posted by Surfside on Saturday, March 21, 2020

Virginia

Virginia restaurants and bars are closed for dine-in service, but many are open for takeout, curbside pickup and delivery. You can also get beer, wine and spirits this way.

No matter where you are, there are local businesses that are working to stay afloat. Check out what's open in the Mosaic District in Merrifield, Arlington County, Alexandria, Fairfax City, Loudoun County, Manassas and Prince William County.

You can also order from some of Virginia's famous wineries in Loudoun County. The Barns and Hamilton Station will deliver within a 30-mile radius.

We LOVE our Wineries and how they support the local musicians! So let's support them so the musicians have a place to go back to!#LoudounCountyWine #PickUp #Delivery #SupportTheWineries #LoudounCounty pic.twitter.com/fbWtMmJYMz — Loudoun Entertain (@LoCoEntertain) March 27, 2020

Check out Masime Japanese for discounted lunches for around $15-20.

Rosslyn is trying to encourage people to enjoy takeout or delivery from its restaurants by offering incentives in the form of restaurant gift cards. The first 10 orders of the day can get a gift card worth $10 for every $20 spent. Diners just post #RosslynRewards and name or tag their restaurant, then the local Business Improvement District will reach out with the rewards. More on how it works.

Rosslyn is trying to encourage people to enjoy takeout or delivery from its restaurants by offering incentives in the form of restaurant gift cards. News4's Jackie Bensen explains how it works.

Maryland

Maryland was the first in the DMV to close dine-in service at restaurants, but it also is allowing delivery, pickup and curbside takeout.

Here's a roundup of delivery and takeout options in Montgomery County and Prince George's County.

Beer lovers won't have to go a minute without their Denizens. Denizens Brewing Co., with locations in Silver Spring and Riverdale Park, is delivering all around the area.

If you want a family-style meal without turning on the stove, check out Cava Mezze. They have family meals filled with falafel, chicken souvlaki and steak, plus individual options. You can order from their Rockville and Olney locations via DoorDash.

Dinner by @cavamezze ... did y’all know you can order wine or cocktails for pickup with meals now?! this post is not sponsored, I’m just v excited pic.twitter.com/1yjt5JDlEU — Camila Domonoske (@camilareads) March 19, 2020

Local favorite Ted's Bulletin is also promising diner food, brunch anytime and boozy milkshakes for delivery in D.C. and Maryland.

Getting Outside

Getting outside is one of the best ways to beat cabin fever. Saturday will be rainy, but Sunday is looking great.

Determining indoor or outdoor exercise? Here's some guidance: pic.twitter.com/U7qA9WOJon — Amelia Draper (@amelia_draper) March 27, 2020

If you do go out, be mindful that lots of other people likely will have the same idea. D.C. closed off the Tidal Basin as visitors ignored warnings and packed in. Last weekend, Great Falls National Park's parking lot was full due to visitors.