The Weekend Scene: 7 Things to Do in the DC Area

A PGA TOUR event, embassy open houses and big names at the Broccoli City music festival: A world-class weekend is ahead in the D.C. area.

Tee up your weekend plans with the Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. It’s fun for everyone —not just experienced golfers. Daily tickets cost $94 and include food and non-alcoholic beverages. Kids 15 and under are free.

A whole weekend of events leads up to the championship round on Sunday. Take a swing now — it's currently the last PGA event scheduled for the D.C. area until 2030.

Pull out a fancy hat and mix up a good mint julep: The Kentucky Derby returns on Saturday. NBC4 is your home to the 148th Derby and you can watch all the races starting at 2:30 p.m.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Capitals are in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and are coming back to Capital One Arena on Saturday for Game 3 against the Panthers. Here's what you need to know.

Want to go abroad, no plane tickets or passports required? Embassy tours are back.

The Around the World Embassy Tour lets you globetrot (for free) from Algeria to Barbados, Chile to Ethiopia, South Africa to Thailand. More than 30 embassies are opening their doors and putting on cultural programming. It runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 7 and 14. Each embassy sets its own entry rules, so bring a mask and proof of vaccination.

Looking for a Mother's Day gift or spring blooms for your garden? The National Cathedral Flower Mart is returning for the first time since the pandemic began. News4's Juliana Valencia shares what visitors need to know.

After another pandemic hiatus, the Flower Mart is blooming on the grounds of Washington National Cathedral. It’s been a tradition since 1939. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. You can stock up on flowers just in time for Mother’s Day this Sunday.

Finally, it’s the 10th year of the homegrown Broccoli City Festival. The lineup includes Wale, 21 Savage, Lil Durk, Ari Lennox and many, many more. The music festival is taking over the RFK Stadium festival grounds on Saturday and Sunday.

It’s about more than the music, too. Broccoli City’s conference is happening Friday, and there’s a 5K in Anacostia on Saturday morning.

Things to Do in the D.C. Area This Weekend

Flower Mart at the National Cathedral

Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

National Cathedral Grounds (3101 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Washington, D.C.)

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the National Cathedral’s flower-filled fundraiser is back. Proceeds go toward taking care of the cathedral’s gardens, a beautiful and free site at any time of the year.

NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3: Panthers at Capitals

Saturday, 1 p.m.

Capital One Arena

The Caps-Panthers are tied after two games in the series, so this game could be pivotal.

Broccoli City Music Festival and Black Change Weekend

RFK Festival Grounds

Saturday and Sunday

Head to the RFK Stadium festival grounds for 21 Savage, Ari Lennox, Lil Durk, Wale, Summer Walker, Gunna and Don Toliver. Other events include a 5K in Anacostia.

Around the World Embassy Tour

May 7 and 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Various locations

You can leave your passport behind for this tour around the world. Step into many of D.C.'s embassies, including the EU Open House 2022. Embassies in several Northwest D.C. neighborhoods are set to offer food, culture, performances and more.

Funk Parade Festival

Saturday, May 7, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U Street NW between 10th and 14th Streets, Washington, D.C.

Here comes the funk! Go for four sites with live music all day, including performances by Critical Condition Band, Micah Robinson, Crush Funk Brass and more right along the famed corridor that once housed Black Broadway.

This year’s theme is the magic of music. Organizers have a goal to raise $5,000 for community music education programs.

While there won’t be a typical parade this year, you can expect all the go-go and funk you could possibly dance to.

The Maryland Sheep & Wool Festival

Saturday and Sunday starting at 8:30 a.m.

Howard County Fairgrounds (2210 Fairgrounds Road, West Friendship, Maryland)

Not a baaaad weekend to get some cozy sweaters. Organizers say it will go on rain or shine. Adult admission is $15 per day or free for anyone under 18.