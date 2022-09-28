Maryland

‘The Underground Railroad: Freedom Seekers' Exhibit Now Open in Baltimore

The new permanent exhibition opens this weekend at Baltimore's B&O Railroad Museum

Getty Images

The B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore has opened a new exhibit that spotlights the journey enslaved people took on their way to freedom along the city's physical railroad tracks.

The new permanent exhibit is called "The Underground Railroad: Freedom Seekers." It shares the journey of 27 people who "are documented as having used the B&O Railroad during their journeys" to freedom, museum officials say.

Among those freedom seekers was Henry "Box" Brown, who escaped from enslavement by mailing himself in a wooden crate to abolitionists in Philadelphia.

You can find ticketing information online here for the exhibit and the museum.

This article tagged under:

MarylandBaltimorehistorymuseumsBlack History
