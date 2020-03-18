Local
The Smithsonian Has Distance-Learning Resources for Kids

By Willard West

A sign gives notice to visitors that the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum is closed to the public due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on March 17, 2020 in Washington, DC. The tourism and entertainment industries have been hit hard by restrictions in response to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Just because museums are shut down doesn’t mean they have nothing to offer from afar.

The Smithsonian museums offer distance-learning resources for teachers and parents who are coping with distance-learning requirements during the coronavirus pandemic.

Your budding illustrator can attend virtual design camp. A young musician can dive into how geography affects music

With these resources, students can watch and listen as Smithsonian experts in topics from American history to zoology discuss their work in a kid-centered way. 

The variety of curricula is available free of charge. Smithsonian worked with DC Public Schools to create an online library of resources specifically designed to meet DCPS’s K-8 curriculum standards.

And if somehow you get through all the structured lessons, the Smithsonian has curated millions of photos, videos, audio clips and more that you can explore online — including stuff you can’t see on display in the museums.

