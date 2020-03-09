coronavirus

The Securities and Exchange Commission Asks All DC Employees to Work From Home

The S.E.C. is the first major federal agency to ask it's employees to work from home amid the coronavirus outbreak

By Anisa Holmes and NBC Washington Staff

S.E.C. DC headquarters
Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Securities and Exchange Commission asked its headquarters employees to work from home after an employee was treated for respiratory symptoms, according to an email sent Monday evening.

The employee, who has not been in the office since Thursday, March 5, has not tested positive for COVID-19, but has been referred for testing by a physician.

The employee worked on the 9th floor of the S.E.C.'s D.C. headquarters and has remained asymptomatic during the their time in the office, according to the S.E.C.

"Out of an abundance of caution, effective immediately the SEC is requiring all Headquarters personnel (employees and contractors) who work on the 9th floor to telework, unless otherwise authorized by their Division or Office head," the email read.

The S.E.C. is contacting all personnel with whom the potentially infected employee had contact with and are requesting a deep clean of the 9th floor and common areas.

The S.E.C. is the first major federal agency to require personnel to telework as a response to the coronavirus outbreak.

