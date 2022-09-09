The Late Queen Elizabeth II Took in Maryland Sporting Events During DC Visits

The late Queen Elizabeth II took in Maryland, O's games on DC visits originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at 96 years old, more than 70 years after she acceded to the throne. The United Kingdom’s longest-reigning monarch saw the world change drastically during her seven decades of power.

For evidence of that, look no further than the sports world. When the queen was coronated on June 2, 1953, Babe Ruth was still MLB’s home run champion, the NBA wasn’t even 10 years old, the NFL and AFL were two separate leagues and the NHL consisted of only six teams.

While these are all North American sports, the queen did attend a few sporting events in Maryland during her state visits to Washington, D.C.

She went to her first and only American football game on Oct. 19, 1957, to watch Maryland pull off an upset win over North Carolina. Her late husband, Prince Philip, pushed for them to attend and the game later went on to be known as the Queen’s Game.

Thirty-four years later, Queen Elizabeth was back stateside to meet with U.S. President George H.W. Bush. This time, she and Prince Philip went to an MLB game between the Orioles and Oakland Athletics at Memorial Stadium.

She shook hands with players such as Cal Ripken Jr. and sat in the owner’s box with the president and First Lady Barbara Bush.

Following the queen’s death, Prince Charles was named the new king of the United Kingdom.