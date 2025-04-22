The last Radio Shack in Maryland closes this week

In its heyday, Radio Shack was the place for electronics, but over the past couple of decades, the brand suffered and thousands of stores closed.

Now, the last Radio Shack in Maryland is closing its doors in Calvert County for good Saturday.

The store in Prince Frederick is being liquidated – everything's half off. The discount will increase as the week goes on.

“I'm very sad; I’ll start crying,” customer Joann Faber Tyrell said.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Over 50 years, the store lasted through technology changes, competition from big box stores, and internet buying and shipping

In January, store owner Michael King died, and the decision was made to close.

“It has been overwhelming the past two-and-a-half weeks,” employee Cindy Henning said.

She has worked at the Radio Shack in Prince Frederick for 34 years and loves it – mostly because of the customers. But this week she's ringing up the last sales, helping the last customers.

Radio Shack was where many used to get their electronics, but over the years, competition grew. The younger generation doesn't want to go to the store with so much being offered online, Henning said.

“It's the way the world’s changed, and I’m accepting of it,” she said. “I get it. It’s faster, it’s cheaper, it’s easier.”

But Henning took pride in the personal service she offered, following the old Radio Shack slogan: You've got questions? We've got answers.

Henning says the store offers things you can't find in other places, like cordless phones, which are needed in Southern Maryland, where many still have landlines.

Business is steady these final days. Some customers knew the store’s closing; others did not.

Andre James bought a bunch of audio cables.

“I used to shop at Radio Shack,” he said. “I didn't think Radio Shack existed anymore.”

While the job Henning has had for more than three decades is going away, she'll be there until the "open" sign goes dark one last time at 4 p.m. Saturday.

“I'm glad the era is ending,” she said, “and I want it to end on a good note.”

Get the D.C. area's top news and weather delivered to your inbox every morning. Sign up for First & 4Most, our free newsletter.