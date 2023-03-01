The Dulles Toll Road Is Now Cashless. Here's What to Know

The Dulles Toll Road is no longer accepting cash or coins, As of March 1, 2023, all drivers will pay electronically.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said eliminating cash toll collection is expected to speed traffic flow and reduce vehicle emissions.

“If you think about it, there’s five toll roads in the region. We are the last one that takes cash. Cash is very labor intensive. It’s very cumbersome," Stephen Settle, the MWAA's Dulles Toll Road manager, told News4.

If you have an E-ZPass, you don't have to do anything differently. E-ZPass customers will still pay $4 for main plaza access and $2 for ramps.

The "pay-by-plate" toll payment system for drivers not using E-ZPass or similar payment devices began March 1.

How to Pay Tolls on the Dulles Toll Road Without an E-ZPass

Motorists who don’t pay tolls via an E-ZPass or similar device will be identified by their vehicle license plate and receive an invoice to their registered address, officials said.

Pay-by-plate will cost drivers $5.60 for the main plaza and $3.60 for ramps due to an extra fee that covers the cost of preparing and processing invoices, the airports authority said.

You can pay tolls on the Tolls in Virginia website before or after receiving a notice in the mail.

You can also pay via smartphone apps, such as GoToll, Slora, Uproad and NextPass, but those types of apps often charge extra fees.

At the height of coin collection, workers for the toll road sorted more than $1 million in coins each month.

Now, most drivers pay electronically. Just 2% of drivers paid with coins in 2022, according to the airports authority.