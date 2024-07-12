The Crystal City Metro station is getting a second entrance, but riders will have to wait a few years

No two Metro stations are the exact same. Some have multiple entrances, some have just one; some stations have long walkways that bring you to the platform, while others descend pretty close to the trains.

In Crystal City, there's just once entrance to the station -- but that's going to change in the next couple of years.

An artist's rendition shows what the new east entrance to the Crystal City stop will look like.

Arlington County Government

The canopy is a bit more modern than those at existing Metro stations, without the signature domed glass panels and brutalist concrete. The angled, geometric structure protects riders from the rain, but two glass walls give riders passing through the fare gates a view of the Arlington block.

The station won't become reality too soon, with opening slated for spring 2027. But Friday was the groundbreaking for the construction process that is expected to continue for roughly three years.

"This is another example of, we've got to be constantly thinking about how to take the Metro system, and what is it going to look like 10, 20, 30, 40 years [from now]?" said Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke. "Because as our region grows, we need to be thinking of our infrastructure to be economically competitive and to make sure people can affordably get around."

Residents and people commuting through Crystal City on foot, on bikes and in cars will soon start to notice the construction impacts, which will continue over that three-year period.

Sidewalks along Crystal Drive and 18th St. S are already closed off.

Eventually, the Crystal City station will need to temporarily shut down to allow for construction to continue -- but those dates are far in the future, and have not been figured out yet, Metro told News4.

The project will cost around $146.1 million, which will be paid by Arlington County. The county will then transfer ownership of the station to WMATA once construction is finished.

When the East Crystal City station opens, it will be closer to the Virginia Railway Express station, and to trails for biking and walking.