The COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Ends in a Week. Here's What Might Change for DC

The D.C. Council's Committee on Health will hold a public roundtable about the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Experts and stakeholders will gather to discuss the impact of the end of the state of emergency on May 11, and make recommendations for a post-pandemic world.

Here are a few of the changes coming to D.C.'s COVID response programs in just one week:

You might need to pay for COVID tests, depending on your insurance.

Millions of people are at risk of losing Medicaid.

Labs will no longer be required to report COVID test results to the CDC.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

COVID vaccines and treatments like Paxlovid -- Pfizer's antiviral drug -- will remain free to the public until the current stockpile runs out.

Thursday's D.C. Council roundtable will consist of health professionals, health experts, and representatives from different government agencies.

The hope is that the series of experts will be able to provide insight into the best ways to move forward, and whether the Council will need to fill any gaps once the public health emergency ends.