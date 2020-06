Distance learning, cancelled proms, virtual graduations. This year's high school seniors never imagined at the start of their school year that it would end the way it did. But the Class of 2020 rose to the occasion and we're applauding their achievements by sharing these messages from some of the best and brightest in DC, Maryland and Virginia.

See their words of wisdom in the videos below.

Well done students! Congratulations, and best of luck in the future!

Prince George's County

The class of 2020 share words of wisdom. In this video, you'll see: Damaris Reyes, International HS at Largo; Jared Zheng, Academy of Health Sciences; Alexy Alani-Okie, Frederick Douglass HS; Alyesha Norris, Croom HS.

Fairfax County

The class of 2020 shares words of wisdom. In this video you'll see: Alex Penny, Oakton HS; Anna Gillespie, South lakes HS, Lylon Sanchez Valido, Herndon HS.