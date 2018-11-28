Santa Fail: Photos of Awkward Encounters With St. Nick Published at 2:30 pm on November 28, 2018 Published at 2:30 pm on November 28, 2018 Some photos with Santa don't go so well. Here are a few of our favorites from 2018. 9 photos 1/9 Shutterstock Angie Goff says, "I get the Easter Bunny but three kids later I still don't get why Santa is so scary. Merry Christmas!" 2/9 Aimee S. This little guy looks like he'd rather be literally anywhere else. 3/9 Holly A. At least two of the three from this Woodbridge, Virginia, family were excited to see Santa. 4/9 Kelly O. Kelly from Springfield, Virginia, says, "Same kid, same Santa — just one year apart." 5/9 EFE / Archivo One flashes a toothy grin, but the other is a picture of pure terror. 6/9 NBC 4 New York Big brother is all smiles with Santa, meanwhile his little sister could not wait to escape. 7/9 Lisa O. Nothing like an awkward side hug to get in the Christmas spirit. 8/9 Yaritza G. Yaritza's 11-month-old daughter is not in the mood for Santa one bit. 9/9 Jackie G. Both Santa Claus and this little girl look equally scared and confused. 0 More Photo Galleries Google Search Terms That Defined DC in 2019 Williamsburg 69-Car Pileup Gallery: Single-Family Home: 4BD, 3.5BA: $1.2 Million Townhouse: 3BD, 2.5BA: $879,000