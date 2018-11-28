Santa Fail: Photos of Awkward Encounters With St. Nick

Some photos with Santa don't go so well. Here are a few of our favorites from 2018.

9 photos
1/9
Shutterstock
Angie Goff says, "I get the Easter Bunny but three kids later I still don't get why Santa is so scary. Merry Christmas!"
2/9
Aimee S.
This little guy looks like he'd rather be literally anywhere else.
3/9
Holly A.
At least two of the three from this Woodbridge, Virginia, family were excited to see Santa.
4/9
Kelly O.
Kelly from Springfield, Virginia, says, "Same kid, same Santa — just one year apart."
5/9
EFE / Archivo
One flashes a toothy grin, but the other is a picture of pure terror.
6/9
NBC 4 New York
Big brother is all smiles with Santa, meanwhile his little sister could not wait to escape.
7/9
Lisa O.
Nothing like an awkward side hug to get in the Christmas spirit.
8/9
Yaritza G.
Yaritza's 11-month-old daughter is not in the mood for Santa one bit.
9/9
Jackie G.
Both Santa Claus and this little girl look equally scared and confused.

