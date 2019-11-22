The Weekend Scene: What to Do Around DC on Thanksgiving Weekend

What to Know It will get cloudy on Saturday, then there's a chance for rain late in the afternoon

When you've had your fill of gobbling turkey, watching football and whipping cream, there are plenty of ways to get out and enjoy the long, holiday weekend around the D.C. area.

— Here's a roundup of holiday markets in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

— Six neighborhoods to shop in D.C., Maryland and Virginia on Small Business Saturday

What to Do All Weekend

Free Pick

"Season’s Greenings: America’s Gardens"

Opening Day: Thursday, Nov. 28

Open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The U.S. Botanic Gardens

The U.S. Botanic Garden's annual holiday display debuted on Thanksgiving. It's free to enter this balmy and full-of-life spot all year round.

Downtown DC Holiday Market

noon to 8 p.m. daily through Dec. 23

Centered at 8th and F Streets

Here's a spot where you can support small and local business owners while finding unique gifts for everyone on your list. There are daily exhibitions and performers, too, along with food and drink for purchase. It's free to enter.

NSO Pops: Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix™ in Concert

Through Dec. 1

The Kennedy Center

It's your last weekend to catch the National Symphony Orcestra perform the magical music from the fifth Harry Potter movie.

ICE! at Gaylord National

201 Waterfront St., National Harbor, Maryland

Through Dec. 30

Bring the kids to this icy wonderland decked out with "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" ice sculptures. It's open the entire holiday weekend, including Thanksgiving. Tickets start at $25 for a child and $30 for an adult.

Enchant Christmas at Nats Park

Through Dec. 29

Nationals Park

This very special event at Nats Park will feature many spectacular Christmas amenities, including an ice skating trail, Christmas Market and what the event calls the world's largest Christmas Light Maze.

The attraction is closed on Thanksgiving, but is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It's a good idea to buy tickets in advance.

Dining options will include sweet treats, a custom Ben's Chili Bowl offering and more. If you're thirsty, stop by the Ice Bar and Lounge for drinks like spiked coffee, beer, mulled wine and other spirits and cocktails. Tickets start at $20 for adults and $15 for children, but visit the website for deals and special offers.

Winter Walk of Lights

Meadowlark Botanic Gardens, Vienna, Virginia

Nightly admissions from 5:30-9:15 p.m. through Jan. 5

Wind through a dazzling display of lights; then stop by the gift shop and s'mores snack shop. Tickets start at $8.

ARTECHOUSE

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

1238 Maryland Ave SW

This interactive arts space is winding down it's current exhibit "Lucid Motion," which pulls visitors into the art. It's open through Sunday. Adult tickets start at $16 if bought online.

Free Pick

The National Museum of the Marine Corps

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

18900 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Triangle, Virginia

Follow the history of the Marines, see real-life aircraft and artillery pieces or sit back for a screening of "We, The Marines" or "Superpower Dogs." Admission to the museum is free.

Zoo Lights

5-9 p.m., then nightly through Jan. 1

The National Zoo

See the zoo come to life with thousands of twinkling lights in displays throughout. You can also get a special late-view of the animals in certain areas.

New attractions this year include "Pandamonium: A Virual Experience" where you can get up close to pandas and "Entre les Rangs, A Luminous Field of Lights," which the zoo says is highly Instagrammable.

Festival of Lights

Nightly 5-9:30 p.m.

Watkins Regional Park (301 Watkins Park Drive, Upper Marlboro, Maryland)

Drive through a display of more than 2.5 million twinkling lights. Advance online tickets cost $8 per car.

Happening Saturday

Free Pick

2019 CityCenterDC Holiday Tree Lighting

6-7 p.m.

The Park at CityCEnter (10th St and New York Ave NW)

Attendees of this festive tree lighting will be treated to a musical performance by The Washington Chorus, balloon artists, face painters and more. Say hi to Eun Yang as the gorgeous 75-foot tree lights up for the holidays.

Happening Sunday

Free Pick

National Museum of Women in the Arts Community Day

noon to 5 p.m.

1250 New York Ave NW

This downtown museum has its monthly free day on Dec. 1. A free tour starts at 1 p.m.