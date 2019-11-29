5 Shot, 3 Killed in 2 Days in DC

D.C. police are investigating three fatal shootings in which a total of five people were shot since Thursday morning.

About 11:45 a.m. Thursday, 28-year-old Michael Andre Francis was shot multiple times in the unit block of Danbury Street SW, police said. Francis was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“Sometimes you might feel like you have to look over your shoulder or you don’t want to go outside, depending on what you’re hearing,” a resident of the neighborhood said.

Francis, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was celebrating Thanksgiving with some friends, including Nardyne Jefferies, who used to live in the neighborhood but moved away after her 16-year-old daughter was killed in a mass shooting there several years ago.

“This is re-traumatizing people like myself, and here’s another family that has to walk in the same shoes as I am and so many around the city and the nation," she said. "The violence needs to stop."

Neighbors said they believe if more police officers patrolled the neighborhood, people would think twice about committing crimes.

Then about 8:15 p.m. Thursday, 25-year-old Tyree Pugh was shot in the 1700 block of Trenton Place SE, police said. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Then Friday morning, officers heard gunshots near Buena Vista Terrace SE and rushed to the scene.

They found two people suffering from gunshot wounds in the 3000 block of 30th Street SE. A third person who was shot went to a fire station about a mile away on Pennsylvania Ave. SE, police said.

Police said two men and a woman were shot. Michael Cunningham, 28, of Northeast D.C. died at the scene.