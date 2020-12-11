‘Thank the Heavens!': 8-Year-Old Boy Overjoyed by Snow in Virginia

A few snowflakes fell earlier this week in Northern Virginia and it was enough to send an 8-year-old boy running outside to shout with joy.

Brady doCarmo bounded out his family’s front door in Ashburn, Virginia, when he saw snow falling, video from his family’s doorbell camera shows.

“Oh my God! It’s actually snowing! Thank the heavens! Thank the heavens!” he cried out as he ran back and forth on the sidewalk with his arms wide open.

Brady, a third-grader, was so excited to see snow that he initially ran outside barefoot, his mom, Shanyn doCarmo, said Friday. His burst of glee is spreading wintertime cheer.

“Everyone keeps telling me, 'When I feel sad, I just keep watching [the video] over and over,'” doCarmo said.

Brady loves snow and tubing, and even dragged his sled onto the front lawn when there was a little frost on the grass.

“I love that there’s a lot of fun things you can do with it,” he said about snow.

Brady is watching the forecast closely, his mom said.

Storm Team4 says there’s a small chance of snow Monday, but it’s more likely that it will just be cold rain. There’s a greater chance of snow Wednesday, according to one computer model’s projection.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell has your midday weather for Dec. 11, 2020.

