Lil Loaded

Texas Rapper Lil Loaded Dies at 20

The rapper, who was facing a manslaughter charge, had a 2019 hit with “6locc 6a6y,” which racked up more than 28 million views

In this March 11, 2020, file photo, rapper Lil Loaded performs during The PTSD Tour In Concert at The Tabernacle in Atlanta, Georgia.
Texas rapper Lil Loaded, who won viral success with a 2019 single and was facing a manslaughter charge in a fatal shooting last year, died Monday, officials said.

The rapper, whose real name was Dashawn Robertson, 20, died by suicide, said his attorney, Ashkan Mehryari.

An official with the Dallas County medical examiner's office said the cause and manner of death had not yet been determined.

Robertson's 2019 song "6locc 6a6y" racked up more than 28 million views and was awarded a gold certification last week by the Recording Industry Association of America.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Lil LoadedTexas
