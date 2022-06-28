Terry McLaurin's Extension Gives Commanders Teammates ‘Restored Faith' in Team

McLaurin’s extension gives teammates ‘restored faith’ in team originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It was the single biggest cloud hanging over the Washington Commanders' offense this offseason and, with one swipe of the pen, that cloud vanished.

Washington inked star wide receiver Terry McLaurin to a well-deserved three-year, $71 million extension on Tuesday, locking him into Burgundy & Gold through the 2025 season. Head coach Ron Rivera insisted earlier this month he wasn't sweating over the prospect of eventually getting one of the best wide receivers in football a fresh deal, but that doesn’t mean McLaurin’s teammates weren’t excited over keeping their guy around.

It was as much a sigh of relief as it was a wave of enthusiasm that washed over folks in the Commanders organization.

“I’m fired up, man. I think when a guy like Terry gets paid, it really gives you a restored faith in the team that you reward guys for doing it the right way,” said defensive tackle Jonathan Allen as he phoned into Grant and Danny on 106.7 The Fan shortly after the news was made official.

“Terry, I don't think there's a better example of that. For a guy like Terry to get paid, it means a lot to a lot of guys in that locker room. So, I’m fired up, I know he’s fired up, and we’re just, as a team and organization, we’re all just fired up right now.”

McLaurin's fellow offensive weapon Antonio Gibson also made sure to voice his excitement for the wideout's new deal, but in a more light-hearted way. Apparently, the running back was getting a little tired of constantly being asked about McLaurin's contract status:

Thank you.. I was getting tired of that question 🤦🏾‍♂️ #BigPaid — Antonio Gibson 👑💯 (@AntonioGibson14) June 28, 2022

Allen’s comments align with those of Rivera, who earlier this month noted what McLaurin’s new contract can do in terms of freshening up the Commanders’ reputation.

“When a player like this does make the impact he's made, and not just on the football team but around the community and everything, you have to be able to take care of that guy so everybody understands this is the type of player that we want,” Rivera said.

Allen’s recent career journey was nearly identical to that of McLaurin. Much like his teammate, Allen proved to be one of the best players in Washington right out of the gate as a rookie in 2017, and one who the team felt necessary to re-sign to a long-term deal.

Also much like McLaurin, Allen had to wait until just before training camp started last season to sign his extension. He agreed to a four-year, $72 million extension in late July of last year and got right to work, eventually earning his first-ever Pro Bowl nod this past season.

But it didn’t take any extra legwork on Allen’s part to bring back the 1,000-yard pass catcher to D.C.

“Lobbying? To be honest, I don’t do any lobbying,” Allen said. “I feel like when you have a guy like Terry, there’s no lobbying needed. Everything he’s done on and off the field speaks for itself and, as you see, there’s a reason he’s getting paid as much as he is.”

Allen echoed another thought that seems to resonate throughout the team’s facility in Ashburn: off the field, just as much as on it, Terry McLaurin seems to be everything you would want in a star player.

“I really think it shows him the value he brought to the team. Again, not only on the field, but off the field,” Allen said. “A lot of people might not understand that, but when you have a guy as good as he is and as humble as he is, and as great of a team leader as he is, you don’t let guys like that get out the door. And I’m really glad that he’s gonna be with us for the foreseeable future.”

Allen was one of many, many teammates and coaches in Washington who expressed their eagerness for No. 17 to return to action. In an offseason that has seen a wealth of off-the-field distractions and severe headlines, McLaurin’s re-signing was a resounding win for the club. It was felt throughout the team.

@TheTerry_25 congrats homie you deserved nothing lessâð¾âð¾âð¾ — Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93_) June 28, 2022

YEAHHHH T!!! Worth EVERY penny! ðð¾ — Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) June 28, 2022

Haha a certain Young Dolph song comes to mind! So deserving! https://t.co/yTZWg4WiGP — Jennifer King (@JenniferKing5) June 28, 2022

Well deserve @TheTerry_25 best 17 in this league — David Bada (@DavidBada8) June 28, 2022