‘Terrified': Father of 8 detained by ICE in Frederick County

Alexi Canas came to the United States from El Salvador 30 years ago. He has eight children from eight to 22 years old and has a home improvement business.

He was living the American Dream until about a month ago, when he was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“I'm having faith that it will be okay, but at the same time, I’m honestly really terrified, my family is terrified,” said Diana Canas, Alexi Canas’ oldest daughter.

His Frederick County family has not seen him since March 10, when he went to court for driving on a suspended license.

He's now being held by ICE in Mississippi and is facing deportation. An immigration judge called him a "danger to the community" and denied him bond.

“That’s the greatest fear that we have. If he ends up getting deported, we don't know what we're gonna do,” Diana Canas said.

She confirmed her dad was given a two-day jail sentence, and when he was released, he was detained by ICE.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office has a 287(g) program, where some officers are trained and cooperate with ICE. Alexi Canas was flagged through that process.

Frederick County Sheriff Charles Jenkins said Alexi Canas was in the country illegally and made no effort to get legal status.

“It’s gonna be hard, strict enforcement; ICE has said that, the president has said that, and unfortunately I guess you would categorize this as collateral damage,” he said.

Jenkins defended the 287(g) program that led to Alexi Canas’ detention.

“When you think about the person, you think about the family, sure, you feel bad, there’s heartache that goes with it, I feel sad for ‘em,” he said. “But again, I gotta think of what’s best for this country and what’s best for Americans.”

The family acknowledges he should not have been driving on suspended license, but they never thought it would lead to him being deported from the county where he's lived for three decades.

An online case search showed he had received dozens of traffic tickets over the years, but the family says he has no criminal record and works hard to provide for his family.

They've been able to talk to him on the phone, and he helps them with his business.

“I'm honestly really proud of my dad that even in this bad situation that he's still willing to keep his business running so that we have food on our table and a roof over our heads as well,” Diana Canas said.

The Trump administration said it planned to crack down on illegal immigration and go after violent criminals and gang members. canas' family doesn't understand why he was targeted

“Really just surprised,” Diana Canas said. “I think he is the farthest from a violent criminal that there is."

The family is trying to be positive. They don't talk about the possibility of him not coming home to his kids who are off school this week for spring break.

They set up a donation site to raise money so they can hire an immigration attorney to help fight for his release.

News4 reached out to ICE and has not heard back.

Canas has a court hearing scheduled for April 22.