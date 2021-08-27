Tens of Thousands Expected to Attend Social Justice Rallies in DC Saturday

Tens of thousands of people are expected in D.C. Saturday for a variety of rallies and protests focusing on statehood for the District, voting rights and other social justice issues.

The stage is set for the March on for Washington and Voting Rights, which will feature a long list of speakers including Martin Luther King III, the Rev. Al Sharpton, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the family of the late Civil Rights icon, Congressman John Lewis. One of the organizers who wants statehood for D.C., Jamal Holtz is scheduled to speak.

“We are tax-paying citizens, and my grandmother, my mother, none of us had the opportunity to vote for a United States senator to represent our values on the Hill,” he said.

Holtz and other speakers hope to make a connection with lawmakers who may not agree with the desires of the tens of thousands of people who live in Washington.

“If 51 votes was enough for Mitch McConnell to confirm three Supreme Court justices, then it should be enough for a democracy, so that’s what we’re fighting for,” Holtz said.

There are six permitted rallies and protests taking place in the city, mostly along the Mall.

Organizers of all of the events estimate a total of 75,000 people going to the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument grounds, along the Mall at Seventh Street and on the Mall near the Capitol. But participants need to be prepared for the weather and COVID-19.

“For the last year plus, we have worked with organizers of events to include in their event planning a COVID mitigation plan -- everything from requiring masks to social distancing,” said Mike Litterst of the National Park Service.

Saturday’s rallies fall on the 58th anniversary of the historic March on Washington, which took place at the Lincoln Memorial. That’s where the Make Good Trouble rally will be held.

The March on for Washington and Voting Rights rally will begin at McPherson Square and march through Black Lives Matter Plaza before heading to the Mall.

Parking will be heavily restricted along the Mall during Saturday’s rallies. D.C. police will be closing two main arteries 14th and 7th streets between Constitution and Independence avenues.