Tenleytown Neighborhood Says Goodbye to Beloved Retiring Mail Carrier

Residents of a Northwest D.C. neighborhood got together to celebrate a beloved mail carrier Saturday after his final run before retirement.

Rob Robinson has been a mail carrier for more than 30 years.

“I want to just thank everybody for being so warm to me. I will miss you all, I really will. I won’t miss pounding that pavement, but I’ll miss the people,” Robinson said.

Residents along his route in the Tenleytown neighborhood came out to make sure he knew he would be missed, too, decorating over a hundred signs and leaving them up all week to show their appreciation.

Apart from dozens of signs in yards that said “congratulations” and “thank you,” some neighbors got creative and wrote poems on signs on his route.

Four signs, when put together, read, “Rob’s a good one // his customers rave // as for mailmen // he’s our fave!”

His customers said Robinson doesn’t just deliver the mail, he looks out for the residents with an uplifting attitude, and they wish him a wonderful retirement.