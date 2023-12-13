Teens tackled 72-year-old woman during Bethesda carjacking, police say

Three teens were arrested after police say they tackled a 72-year-old woman to the ground and stole her car in Bethesda, Maryland, overnight Tuesday.

The woman was walking to her car, a 2023 Honda Fit, before 1 a.m. in the 7700 block of Woodmont Avenue in downtown Bethesda, when two suspects tackled her, Montgomery County police said. Once the suspects got her keys and personal property, they drove off in her car, police said.

Officers later found the car at the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Seminary Road. They pulled the car over and arrested three suspects, including 18-year-old Joseph Frank De-La-Paz, a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old, police said.

All three suspects were charged wth carjacking, assault and robbery.

The 16-year-old, who was charged as an adult, already had an active arrest warrant for a carjacking that happened in Rockville on Nov. 8, police said.

The 15-year-old suspect, who was charged as a juvenile, also was charged with an armed carjacking that happened on Nov. 7 in Wheaton, according to police.