Teens Sought After Attacking, Spraying Bleach at Woman in Maryland Mall: Police

Montgomery County police are asking for help identifying two teenage girls wanted after a violent assault at the Westfield Wheaton Mall.

The attack unfolded on April 15 about 9 p.m. inside the mall on Viers Mill Road, Montgomery County police said.

The teens approached a woman who was walking in the mall, pushed her to the ground and kicked her in the face, police said.

One of the suspects allegedly sprayed the victim’s eyes with bleach, police said.

The victim suffered severe facial injuries, police said.

Police say the teens did not know the woman and officers believe the attack was random. Details about a potential move weren’t immediately released.

On Monday, police released images of the alleged suspects walking in a Metro station.

Call Montgomery County Police if you recognize the teens.

