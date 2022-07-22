Teens Seriously Hurt in Violent Crash in Laurel

Six people are seriously injured, including teenagers, after a violent SUV crash late Thursday in Laurel, Maryland, authorities say.

All six people were taken to trauma centers after the crash at Laurel Bowie Road (MD-197) and Cherry Lane, Prince George’s County police and Laurel police said. At least two of the crash victims have injuries that are considered life-threatening. Most people in the SUV are teens, police said.

Officers and county firefighters were called to the crash scene just before 11 p.m. They found a white SUV that had crashed into a utility pole. Disturbing images from the scene show the SUV split in two around the pole. Parts of the vehicle were strewn across the intersection.

At least two people were ejected from the vehicle, and two others were trapped, police said. Some of the victims were taken to trauma centers via helicopter.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Speed is being investigated as a contributing factor, police said.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.