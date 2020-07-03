Teens Charged in Death of 17-Year-Old Maryland Girl

A 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl are charged in the death of a 17-year-old Maryland girl.

The body of Tykerria Dawson of Hagerstown was found Saturday afternoon near a walking trail behind Briargrove Court in Frederick.

She had been shot in the head, WBAL-TV in Baltimore reported.

Richard Eugene Cartnail III, 16, and Caliyah Dawnae Lobaugh, 14, both of Frederick, were arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. They are being charged as adults.

According to court documents, Cartnail confessed to the homicide and Lobaugh admitted helping him carry out his plan, WBAL-TV reported.

Court documents did not reveal a motive.

Investigators said Dawson took an Uber just before midnight June 26 to meet Cartnail, who she had been dating for a couple of months, WBAL-TV reported.