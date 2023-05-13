Teenager Seriously Injured in Shooting in Southeast, 1 of 5 Shootings in 24 Hours in DC

A shooting near Knox Place Southeast left a teenage boy with life-threatening injuries on Saturday morning, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police were called to the 2900 block of the road in Southeast D.C. around 6:30 a.m. Three hours later, officers could be seen walking police dogs around the neighborhood, located within sight of Seventh District headquarters for D.C. Police.

The search appeared concentrated in the grassy area around one apartment building, though it was not clear what police were looking for or what they may have found.

Evidence technicians were inside the apartment just after 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Initial information about the shooting victim made it unclear whether he was a child or a teenager, but later reports from D.C. Police confirmed that the victim was in their teens. Their exact age is still unclear.

That injured teenager was taken to the hospital.

One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in each incident. News4's Molette Green reports.

The shooting in Southeast D.C. took place the day after four other shootings in the District.

Four different people received non-life-threatening injuries -- one person for each shooting that took place Friday, according to D.C. Police.

In the 600 block of 46th Street, Southeast, part of the the Sixth District, an adult man was injured in a shooting around 11:32 a.m. on May 13, D.C. Police said.

Also in the Sixth District, an adult man was injured in a shooting that took place about 10 minutes later at 11:43 a.m. That shooting happened in the 3800 block of Jay Street, Northeast, according to D.C. Police.

Those two Sixth District shootings are believed to be related, police said. Authorities are looking for a black Jeep Compass that may have been involved in both shootings.

D.C. Police

In the Seventh District, a teenage boy was found with a gunshot wound at around 12:02 p.m., in the 1900 block of 15th Street, Southeast, D.C. Police said.

Finally, around 12:31 p.m. on Friday, an adult woman was grazed by a bullet in the 2600 block of Birney Place, Southeast -- part of the Seventh District, according to D.C. Police.