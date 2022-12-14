Teenager in Custody for Non-Fatal Shooting of Ninth Grader at Suitland High School

A 16-year-old is in custody in connection to the non-fatal shooting of a ninth grader outside of Suitland High School in District Heights, Maryland, on Thursday. The 14-year-old student that was initially arrested after the shooting was released, authorities say.

The 16-year-old turned himself in on Tuesday, according to a Prince George’s County Police Department release.

The ninth-grade student was shot Thursday outside of the school building at about 10 a.m. The incident occurred during an argument that turned into a physical fight. The police investigation revealed the 16-year-old pulled out a gun, fired multiple times and struck the victim.

The school was on lockdown following the shooting. Students returned to class the following day, despite some parents' concerns.

The 14-year-old victim remains hospitalized with not life -threatening injuries.

Another 14-year-old male student was taken into custody on the day of the shooting, but was later released after he was determined not to be involved, police said.

The suspect is being charged as an adult with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, gun offenses and additional charges. He is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections, according to police.

Prince George’s County police continue to investigate the incident and the motive for the shooting.