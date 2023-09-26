Teenager hit by car in Montgomery Village

A teenage girl was hit by a car in the Montgomery Village area Tuesday morning on a stretch of East Village Avenue that was the scene of a terrible collision just last Spring.

The teen was struck just before 7 a.m. on East Village Avenue at Heritage Farm Drive. She is expected to survive her injuries, and the driver of the car remained on the scene.

Many who live nearby say people drive too fast there–too fast for safety. Parents in particular worry about those minutes before school, when their children are walking to the bus stop or waiting for the bus.

A horrific collision that occurred last May before school on East Village Avenue and Plum Creek Drive, about a block from Tuesday morning’s crash, is still fresh in people’s minds.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Authorities said the teenage driver of a BMW struck a school bus as it was turning left.

The driver and his passenger, a younger sibling, received life-threatening injuries.

There were six children on the school bus, and their physical injuries were described as minor.

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation created a plan for major safety changes to East Village Avenue, including bike lanes, curb bump outs and new pedestrian crossings.

It has not yet received the needed homeowner’s association approval.

The speed limit on the stretch of East Village Avenue is 30 mph. Residents say very few people seem to obey it.