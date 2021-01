A teenager who had been shot was found by Maryland State Police in a car in the eastbound lanes of Route 50 near the South River in Anne Arundel County, state police said Saturday.

Police said the victim was transported from the scene but details about their condition were not provided.

Officers are on scene of a shooting victim at Route 50 eastbound at Rutland Road. The shooting occurred in Prince George’s County. Inquiries should be directed to @PGPDNews Route 50 eastbound is down to one lane due to the investigation. Use caution in the area. #mdtraffic — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) January 23, 2021

Anne Arundel County Police said the shooting occurred in Prince George’s County.

The eastbound Route 50 is down to one lane due to the investigation.

