Teenage Boy Dead in Shooting on Quincy Street: DC Police

A teenage boy is dead after a shooting in Northeast, D.C. on Saturday, authorities say.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of Quincy Street NE in the Brookland neighborhood at about 4 a.m. When police arrived, they found the victim with gunshot wounds, D.C. police said.

The teenage victim was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to police.

Two young men were allegedly seen running away from the scene.

Neighbors said they heard four to five gunshots during the incident.

At least two cars were damaged in the block of the shooting. Video shows a blue car and a white SUV with a windshield on the ground nearby at the scene. Another car was also towed away from the area earlier on Saturday.

The victim was not immediately identified.

Police are investigating the shooting incident.

