Teen Who Prompted Montgomery Co. School Lockdowns Had ‘Ghost Gun,' Police Say

A 16-year-old boy is accused of pointing a "ghost gun" at someone during a confrontation near his high school in Montgomery County, leading authorities to put three schools in the area on lockdown Wednesday morning.

Montgomery County police released a photo Thursday of the gun they say officers found in the teen's car. So-called ghost guns don't have serial numbers and people can buy them without a background check.

The teen, who News4 is not identifying because he is a minor, faces charges of first-degree assault, possession of a handgun, handgun by a minor and use of a handgun in the commission of a violent crime. He is being charged as an adult, police said.

The incident began about 10 a.m. Wednesday on a street near Clarksburg High School, where residents say they are constantly at odds with students who park there illegally.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A resident of a townhouse development on Brick Haven Way near the school told News4 that he confronted the teen who parked on the street.

The victim, who did not want to be identified, also told News4 sister station Telemundo 44 that the teen hit his car twice and became aggressive when approached.

He said the suspect left, only to come back 15 minutes later and start pounding on his door.

Then, the teen allegedly pulled out a gun, pointed it at the victim and ran toward a path that leads to the high school, the man said.

He called police to report the incident, and authorities placed Clarksburg High School, Rocky Hill Middle School and the Goddard School on lockdown as they searched for the teenager.

Police radio transmissions indicated that Clarksburg’s community engagement officer - a version of school resource officer - was not near the school at the time.

By about 11 a.m., detectives identified and found the 16-year-old at his home and took him into custody, police said. They later confirmed the teen had briefly gone to school after the confrontation before going home, police said.

While searching the teen's house and car, police said they found three Polymer80 kits used to make privately made firearms (PMF), commonly known as “ghost guns.” Investigators also found a loaded PMF Polymer80 9mm handgun with an extended 30 round magazine inside the teen's car, police said.

The teen appeared in court on Thursday and a judge denied him bond. He's scheduled to appear in court again on April 15.