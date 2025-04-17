Teen threatened Montgomery County principal, religious groups, police say

A 17-year-old Maryland student is facing charges after police say he made threats to a school in Montgomery County.
School staff discovered a voicemail message threatening the school's principal and various demographic and religious groups on March 18, police said in a release on Thursday.
Police didn't name the school or the teen, who has been charged as a juvenile with with threats of mass violence and a hate crime.
Detectives with the police department's Behavioral Assessment and Administrative Unit said there's no credible threat to the community.
