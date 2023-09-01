Teen suspected of killing mom's boyfriend on Father's Day arrested

A 16-year-old boy accused of killing his mom’s boyfriend on Father’s Day has been arrested, police say.

James Austin was found shot to death in Damascus, Maryland.

The 16-year-old suspect allegedly stole his car, then pulled a gun and told his mom, “I’m going to shoot your man,” according to court documents. A short time later, he shot Austin several times and fled, a witness told police.

Police attempted to stop him when he was seen driving a stolen car in Oxon Hill Thursday, police said. He allegedly rammed police cars, then ran away.

Officers took him into custody after a brief chase, police said. Officers found a handgun during the chase.

The teen is charged with first-degree murder, armed carjacking and use of a handgun in the commission of a felony.

He had help from his friend, 19-year-old Khamani Imes, who previously was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, prosecutors said.