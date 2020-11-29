Teen Skateboarder Seriously Hurt in Rockville Crash

A 15-year-old boy has life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car while riding a skateboard Friday night in Rockville, police say.

The skateboarder was hit on Montrose Road at Evelyn Drive, Montgomery County police said. Officers and medics responded at about 10:10 p.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, the boy was crossing Montrose Road when he was hit by a 2012 Toyota Prius being driven by a Dumfries resident.

The boy, whose name was not released, was rushed to a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.