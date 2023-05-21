Teen Sisters Missing From Rockville

Two sisters from Rockville, Maryland, disappeared three days apart, Montgomery County police said.

Zybreiah Jackson, 14, was last seen about 8 a.m. Tuesday. She is about 5-feet-3-inches tall and 150 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Zayonah Jackson, 13, was last seen about 8 a.m. Friday. She is about 4-feet-11-inches tall and 120 pounds. She also has long brown hair and brown eyes.

Both were last seen in the 1300 block of 1st Street.

Their family is concerned for their welfare.

Anyone with information about where they are should call police at 301-279-8000.