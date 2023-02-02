Teen Shot Multiple Times in Germantown

A teenage boy is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in Germantown, Maryland, Thursday evening, police say.

Officers found the 16-year-old boy in the 13300 block of Demetrias Way about 4:15 p.m., Montgomery County police said. Medics took him to a hospital.

Two possible suspects were seen running from the area, police said.

Police have not arrested any suspects.

No further information was immediately available.

