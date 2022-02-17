Teen Shot at Petworth Metro Station

A teenage boy was shot at a Metro station in D.C.'s Petworth neighborhood Thursday evening, police say.
Metro police said the 17-year-old was shot during a fight on the Georgia Ave-Petworth platform shortly before 5 p.m. The suspect ran off after the shooting, police said.
The boy was conscious and alert when medics took him to a hospital. Police said he was in serious condition.
Investigators are trying to find the suspect involved in the shooting.
Yellow and Green Line trains are bypassing the station and trains are single-tracking between Petworth and Fort Totten as police investigate.
