Teen Shot at Petworth Metro Station

A teenage boy was shot at a Metro station in D.C.'s Petworth neighborhood Thursday evening, police say.

Metro police said the 17-year-old was shot during a fight on the Georgia Ave-Petworth platform shortly before 5 p.m. The suspect ran off after the shooting, police said.

The boy was conscious and alert when medics took him to a hospital. Police said he was in serious condition.

Investigators are trying to find the suspect involved in the shooting.

Yellow and Green Line trains are bypassing the station and trains are single-tracking between Petworth and Fort Totten as police investigate.

Yellow/Green Line Alert: Due to a police investigation at Georgia Ave, Metrobus route 60 operates btwn Fort Totten & Georgia Ave. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) February 17, 2022

UPDATED: Yellow/Green Line Delay: Trains bypassing Georgia Ave w/ single tracking btwn Georgia Ave & Fort Totten due to a police investigation at Georgia Ave. Expect delays. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) February 17, 2022

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.