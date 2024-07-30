Teen receives life in prison for Wheaton Metro murder

A teen wanted for a shocking killing in May 2023 at the Wheaton Metro station has been sentenced to life in prison with all but 35 years suspended.

The teen opened fire on his victim, 18-year-old Tenneson Vaughn Leslie, who was a stranger to him, during an altercation on the escalator.

He wore a sweatshirt that said “Bad Habits But Good Intentions.” It’s part of what led police to arrest then 16-year-old Emmanuel Simmonds Jr.

One camera shows how close other passengers were to both the shooter and the victim.

Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy noted the very young ages of all involved.

“We’re not talking about people who were associated with various gangs, but just pushy, shovey stuff at the top of an escalator, but a 16-year-old was armed with a handgun,” he said.

There is also a co-defendant in the case being prosecuted in juvenile court. He was just 14 years old at the time of the murder.

Sharon Simpson, Leslie’s grandmother, raised him in Prince George’s County after both of his parents died.

“If you ask anyone about Tennison, you’re gonna get a good report about him,” she said.

Simpson followed the court proceedings closely and said nothing will bring back her beloved grandson.