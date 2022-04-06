Teen Pulled Gun in ‘Road Rage' Incident, Caused School Lock Downs in Montgomery County: Authorities

What police dispatchers referred to as a “road rage” incident caused a lockdown at three Montgomery County schools Wednesday morning, after a teenager allegedly pulled a gun out after being confronted by a resident.

The incident began on a street near Clarksburg High School, where residents say they are constantly at odds with students who park there illegally.

A resident of a townhouse development on Brick Haven Way near the school told News4 that he confronted a teenager who was illegally parking on the street around 10 a.m.

He described how the suspect pulled out a gun, then ran toward a path that leads to the school.

Neighboring Rocky Hill Middle School and the Goddard School were also placed on lockdown as police searched for the teenager.

Investigators believe he was inside the high school but then went home, where he was arrested just after 11 a.m.

Police radio transmissions also indicate that Clarksburg’s community engagement officer - a version of school resource officer - was not near the school at the time.

Authorities said that despite a search of the high school and surrounding area with K-9s, the gun was not located.

News4 learned that detectives are reviewing security camera images of the original incident that led to the lockdown of three schools.

The teenager remains in custody awaiting charges.