Teen Pleads Guilty in Brian Robinson Jr. Shooting Case

A 15-year-old from D.C. plead guilty to attempted robbery in the shooting of Washington Commanders running back, Brian Robinson Jr., during a juvenile hearing on Monday.

The 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were trying to rob Robinson Jr. in August in the 1000 block of H Street NE when one of them shot the running back.

According to prosecutors, the teenager told police quote, "I was trying to rob a man for a hellcat and it went wrong. I wasn't thinking."

The "hellcat" is a reference to Robinson’s Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

The teenager also plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the October shooting death of 15-year-old Andre Robertson.

Robertson was killed in Northeast D.C. near Kelly Miller Middle School in October. He was standing on a porch when people got out of a Sedan, approached him and fired several rounds.

The teenage suspect was 14 years old at the time of both shootings.

Prosecutors asked that the teenage suspect be committed to a youth rehabilitation facility.