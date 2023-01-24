Brian Robinson Jr.

Teen Pleads Guilty in Brian Robinson Jr. Shooting Case

The teenager also plead guilty in the October shooting of 15-year-old Andre Robertson

By NBC Washington Staff

A 15-year-old from D.C. plead guilty to attempted robbery in the shooting of Washington Commanders running back, Brian Robinson Jr., during a juvenile hearing on Monday.

The 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were trying to rob Robinson Jr. in August in the 1000 block of H Street NE when one of them shot the running back.

According to prosecutors, the teenager told police quote, "I was trying to rob a man for a hellcat and it went wrong. I wasn't thinking."

The "hellcat" is a reference to Robinson’s Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.

The teenager also plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the October shooting death of 15-year-old Andre Robertson.

Robertson was killed in Northeast D.C. near Kelly Miller Middle School in October. He was standing on a porch when people got out of a Sedan, approached him and fired several rounds.

The teenage suspect was 14 years old at the time of both shootings.

Prosecutors asked that the teenage suspect be committed to a youth rehabilitation facility.

